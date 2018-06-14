FNCB Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNCB opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.00.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, Director Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk bought 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $36,720.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $90,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

