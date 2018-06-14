Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News headlines about Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0580385071911 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE FMX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,055. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.