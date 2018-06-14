Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Foot Locker traded up $0.43, hitting $57.65, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,238,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.