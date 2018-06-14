Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 29,118 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 301.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 623,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 467,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

