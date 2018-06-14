Fortive (FTV) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $80.45

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 2548436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,954,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,447,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,443,000 after acquiring an additional 168,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,887,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,640 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

