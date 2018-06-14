Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Fossil Group news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 174,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,216,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,545 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,233 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 186,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,591 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 556.20. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.08 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

