Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Francesca’s (FRAN) to Hold

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel products. The Company operates a chain of retail boutiques in the United States. It offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts to female customers. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Website, francescascollections.com. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRAN. ValuEngine lowered Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Francesca’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.05. Francesca’s has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.53.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Francesca’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 1st quarter valued at $16,175,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,089,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 711,304 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 313,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

