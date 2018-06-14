Franklin Electric (FELE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric traded up $0.25, hitting $46.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 112,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.73 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $54,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $435,218. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,099,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,243,000 after buying an additional 200,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,517,000 after buying an additional 564,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

