Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust opened at $28.89 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

