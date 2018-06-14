Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,497 Shares of Sohu.com Inc (SOHU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sohu.com worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

In related news, CEO Charles Zhang purchased 128,940 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $3,982,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon purchased 96,225 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $2,944,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,819,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,262,777. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 491,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Sohu.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($1.10). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sohu.com Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

