Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.38 ($101.61).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €84.40 ($98.14) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

