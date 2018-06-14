Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $17.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 281.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $147,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan opened at $16.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

