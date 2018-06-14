Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,329,000 after acquiring an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after acquiring an additional 423,024 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after buying an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Jerry Whitson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Li purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Philip Morris International opened at $80.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

