Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $159,434.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,070,506 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

