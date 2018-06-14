Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Front Yard Residential earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9986069062447 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 156.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. equities research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

