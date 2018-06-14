FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised FRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Get FRP alerts:

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. FRP has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $143,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,586 shares of company stock valued at $671,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FRP by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.