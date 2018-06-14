FUNCoin (FUNC) Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a market cap of $64,113.00 and $2.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.03990630 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00050807 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io.

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

