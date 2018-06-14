Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GALT stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.70. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.