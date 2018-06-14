FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FutureFuel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.6333312457296 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

FutureFuel opened at $13.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.69. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 21.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

