FY2018 EPS Estimates for Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) Boosted by Analyst

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Mackie boosted their price objective on shares of IMV from C$8.70 to C$10.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

IMV stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,941. IMV has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alfred Smithers acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

About IMV

Immunovaccine Inc, a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.