Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2018 Earnings (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $179.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of Public Storage opened at $212.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.30. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $219.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1,693.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Storage (PSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.