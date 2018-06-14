Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Anadarko Petroleum Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.51 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Anadarko Petroleum traded down $0.24, reaching $71.04, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 4,624,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,367. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 5,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.