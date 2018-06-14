FY2019 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Increased by Analyst (DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Donaldson opened at $47.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

