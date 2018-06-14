Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quality Systems, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:QSII)

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quality Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Quality Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QSII has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Shares of Quality Systems opened at $18.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quality Systems by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

