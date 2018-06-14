G-III Apparel Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,631 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,664% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 1,191 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $46,341.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,925.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 28,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,079,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,371.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,772. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 171,907 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $54.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

