G4S (GFSZY) Research Coverage Started at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised G4S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G4S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get G4S alerts:

G4S traded down $0.29, reaching $18.64, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. G4S has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.