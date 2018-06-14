G4S plc (GFS) Receives GBX 310.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.56 ($4.13).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.39) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.86) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cheuvreux restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.93) to GBX 255 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other G4S news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 255,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £634,872.56 ($845,257.04).

G4S traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03), reaching GBX 279.10 ($3.72), during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.56).

G4S (LON:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The business had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion during the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

