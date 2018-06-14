S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $52,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global traded down $0.06, reaching $207.29, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 893,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,144. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.68 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

