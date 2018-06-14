Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.68 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total value of $538,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,682 shares of company stock valued at $39,008,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

