GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00015887 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. GameCredits has a market cap of $68.16 million and $619,351.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.01522720 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020405 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Livecoin, BitBay, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

