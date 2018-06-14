Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin opened at $61.89 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 695,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $42,222,196.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,053,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,186,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $9,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,982,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,701,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,208,574 shares of company stock worth $192,276,388. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Garmin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.