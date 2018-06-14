Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will post sales of $9.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.48 million and the highest is $10.16 million. Garrison Capital reported sales of $9.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year sales of $40.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 million to $40.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Garrison Capital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Garrison Capital by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garrison Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in Garrison Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,115,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 115,072 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

