Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,489,000 after acquiring an additional 167,013 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,474.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 396,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Kroger traded up $0.15, reaching $26.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 9,914,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

