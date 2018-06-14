Gator Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 203,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 113,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.