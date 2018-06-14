Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $395,000 in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4,618.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SunCoke Energy traded up $0.24, reaching $14.14, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,535. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $878.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $350.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

