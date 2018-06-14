Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. iShares Russell 2000 Index accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 589,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after buying an additional 1,839,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 941,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,565,000 after buying an additional 717,301 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the first quarter worth about $107,040,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 605.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 772,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,791,000 after buying an additional 663,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,500,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,270,000 after buying an additional 564,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $167.76. 19,246,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,303. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

