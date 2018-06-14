Gator Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors traded down $0.88, hitting $43.57, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.