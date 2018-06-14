GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Given $45.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GDS an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GDS from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GDS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 1,942,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,506. GDS has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). GDS had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that GDS will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

