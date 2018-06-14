Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Receives GBX 133.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 133.67 ($1.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Martin Gudgeon purchased 100,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £230,000 ($306,217.55).

Genel Energy opened at GBX 272.25 ($3.62) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.50 ($2.22).

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent.

