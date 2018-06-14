General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics traded down $4.00, hitting $195.82, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,088. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.12.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

