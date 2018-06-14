Navistar International (NAV) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) Financial Analysis

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Navistar International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navistar International and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53 General Motors 2 9 11 0 2.41

Navistar International currently has a consensus target price of $45.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $47.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Navistar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navistar International is more favorable than General Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navistar International and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.45 $30.00 million $0.51 76.73 General Motors $145.59 billion 0.42 -$3.86 billion $6.62 6.57

Navistar International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Motors. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39% General Motors -3.76% 23.03% 4.11%

Risk and Volatility

Navistar International has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Navistar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Navistar International beats General Motors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.