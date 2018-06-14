Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) CFO Thomas Divittorio Sells 5,899 Shares of Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) CFO Thomas Divittorio sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $13,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Divittorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Thomas Divittorio sold 9,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $20,594.76.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare traded up $0.25, reaching $2.65, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 346,400 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,544,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on Genesis Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

