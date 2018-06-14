Genomic Health (GHDX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Genomic Health traded down $0.83, hitting $49.27, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 275,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,512. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,927.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.95 million. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 15,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,911 shares of company stock worth $5,681,625 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

