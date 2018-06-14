Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Gentex worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,956 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Gentex by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 510,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,445,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after acquiring an additional 382,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,357,000 after acquiring an additional 363,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Gentex traded up $0.11, reaching $25.22, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 1,315,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,854. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $465.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.06 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gentex news, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

