GeyserCoin Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on May 22nd. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,853.00 and $685.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00008836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005840 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000480 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

