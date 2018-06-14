Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,672.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

KMB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.04. 2,381,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,504. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

