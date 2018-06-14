Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,648 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 2,529,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,728. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 73.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

