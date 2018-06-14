Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Lifted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $84,110.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $155,458.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,049.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,053 shares of company stock valued at $484,127. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $123.31. 480,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,273. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

