Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 550 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 550 ($7.32) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 460 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.19 ($5.59).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 398 ($5.30) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.55).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

