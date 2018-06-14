Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,124 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,741 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $281.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $287.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

